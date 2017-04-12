Emery falls to San Juan in 2A East Region play

The Emery Spartans struggled to find production in the field and at the plate in a 9-2 loss to the San Juan Broncos Tuesday afternoon in Blanding.

Held to just six hits for the contest, Emery was held scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. San Juan managed to score runs in five of the seven innings, eventually ending the Spartan’s five game winning streak.

Tel Gardner was charged with the loss on the hill as he gave up six earned runs and 13 hits in five innings of work. Koda Alton finished off the final inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Connor Palmer launched one home run and registered a double as he finished with three RBI in the region win for San Juan. Jaxon Lee also accumulated three RBI, recording a single and triple as the Broncos notched 16 hits as a team.

Colton Willson led a stale Emery offense with two hits, and one RBI. Logan Labrum finished 1-3 at the plate and recorded the team’s other run batted in.

Tuesday’s loss dips the Spartans to 3-2 in 2A East play, placing them in a tie with San Juan for third place overall. The two teams will meet again in a monumental contest Wednesday afternoon, this time in Castle Dale.