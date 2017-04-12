Emery softball tops San Juan for third region win

The Emery Lady Spartans survived a late San Juan rally to pick up their third region victory of the season with a 16-10 win Tuesday afternoon on the road in Blanding.

Holding a hefty 10-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Spartans gave up eight runs. The push from San Juan was enough to force extra innings, but Emery managed to over power their region foe for the win.

Addy Healy registered finished 3-5 at the plate and knocked in four runs to lead the strong offensive performance for the Lady Spartans. Carlie Robinson and Madisyn Alton both finished with two RBI.

Sophomore Bailey Huggard recorded the win on the hill for Emery, pitching 7.1 innings and allowing five earned runs. Braileigh Clark worked in relief the Lady Spartans improved to 3-3 on the league season.

Winners of three straight, the Lady Spartans will meet the South Sevier Rams in a non-region contest Thursday afternoon. The team will head into spring break following the upcoming contest, and will return on April 18 against North Sevier.