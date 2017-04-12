George “Bill” Willis Hatch – April 9 2017

George Willis “Bill” Hatch, age 94 always said, “old age ain’t for sissies” and it finally proved him right on April 9, 2017 at Pinnacle Nursing in Price, Utah.

He was born as one of the “greatest, patriotic generations ever” on June 16, 1922 in Maeser, Utah and raised on Brush Creek in Jensen, Utah. His Parents, Jeremiah (Jerry) Nickell Hatch and Mildred (Millie) Trujillo had ten children. The family was very poor, but oh, the experiences and memories of that time are RICH!

Bill met and married Clela Fay Chivers in Vernal on March 11, 1942. That union produced 4 children, Judy RaNae (Craig) Hutchings, Bradley G. (Cindy), Marden Lee (Debbie), and Marquita Rae Hatch. During that time, Bill joined the Air Force and he and Clela traveled the US while WWII was winding down. After the war, the couple moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where Bill worked in pest extermination, auto body and various jobs before finally settling in Heber, Utah and working in the hard rock mines as an electrician; along with a part time radio and TV repair business. Around 1964, Bill took a “cut in pay” and accepted a job at BYU so his kids could have a chance at a college education. The family then moved to Provo, Utah. Bill and Clela later divorced.

Bill met “The love of his life”, Fern (Fillmore) Burton and they married on June 25, 1971. They resided in Ouray, Colorado where Bill returned to the mines. Fern previously had 4 children, David, Lynn, Gordon (Patty), Raymond (Robina). After several years they decided to move back to Utah and settled in Price where Bill took a job doing what he knew best, mining; although this was in the coal mines vs. ore mines. Both Bill and Fern managed the Wedgewood Villa for ten years.

It wasn’t an easy journey but Bill finally became an active member of the LDS religion and had a strong testimony. Bill and Fern enjoyed serving at the Manti Temple for five years.

Square dancing, hunting, fishing (he actually build two boats), and family time was what he enjoyed. Bill loved a good joke, was generous and above all an honest man that will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Fern and children from both marriages; one sister, Ramona Roman of Las Vegas, NV; 16 grandkids and 26 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; 8 siblings, Leo, Gene, Dick, Gerald, Bart, Patsy, Dorothy and Jenny; daughter in law, Debbie (Alexander); first wife Clela.

