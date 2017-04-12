Wednesday, April 12 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

2001 keystone Laredo 5th wheel trailer 27 RL 29 foot, good tires, has good spare tire, has AC, storage compartments under the trailer, large slide out, Queen size bed with storage under the bed, good size fridge and freezer, lots of cabinets, sleeps 6 people. Everything works, no leaks. Please call 299-1191

LOOKING FOR:

a small lap dog for my sister. She lives by herself in an apartment, and sometimes gets lonely. A while back her Pomeranian passed away, so she says she is ready to get another pet. She loves dogs and treats them as if they were her own child. Please call Dianne 749-1287

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition, does not include a mattress asking $35

2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all-wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats.

Please text 650-2765 for more info.

FOR SALE:

1983 Honda Big Red ATC200, Good condition, $800. Call 609-6704

LOOKING FOR:

A Equalizer Hitch. Please text 650-1356

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $500 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2700 OBO

Please call 650-8282 for more information & details

FOR SALE:

Gave up the motorcycles, so now these must go too.

Men’s motorcycle black leather jacket; removable liner; size 48, excellent condition;

Ladies’ motorcycle black leather jacket; removable liner; size XL; excellent condition;

Black leather motorcycle chaps, size Small; excellent condition

Ladies’ black motorcycle boots; size 7 1/2 medium; excellent condition

2 – used New Englander wood pellet stoves. One smaller with single bag capacity. Other one larger with 5 bag capacity. Manuals included.

FREE:

Orange day lilies need thinning-you dig what you need and take FREE.

More information please call 650-4063

FOR SALE:

Mid 1970’s Hydroswift boat with Mercury 1000 (100HP) Motor. Single hull, new battery, new tires on trailer, will need upholstery but can be used as is for fishing and skiing etc. Located in Blanding. Contact 459-0070

FOR SALE:

16 lb Slider 5th wheel hitch for $250, I do not have the rails. This hitch is ready to pick up in Castle Dale phone number is 435-749-7004

FOR SALE:

Whirlpool electric dryer, White, 2 years old, $100.00, 630-3991

FOR SALE:

2012 45th edition Camaro 58,000 miles loaded excellent condition $18,000.00

2000 ford ranger good condition 168,000 miles $3250.00

Call 435-820-4412 or 4364.

FOR SALE:

Just in time for Easter 2007 C-Force Nitro 39.5′ Fifth wheel toy hauler. Solid cherry cabinets, Corian counter tops, central vacuum, surround sound, outdoor speakers and controls. 5000 watt built in generator. Priced to sell at $10,000 under book, title in hand. Hurry it won’t last long at this price. Asking $29,900 please call 630-6353 or

Terri 650-0550. Please leave message if no answer and we will call you back. Don’t miss out on this great deal.

FOR SALE:

WATER FOR LEASE: SCOFIELD RESERVOIR WATER SHARES FOR LEASE, FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL, 630-0804 OR 630-1549, $25.00/SHARE

FOR SALE:

WHITE HUSKY LAB 111 MONTHS OLD HOUSE TRAINED AND KENNEL TRAINED. CURRENT SHOTS, FOR 150.00 OR BEST OFFER, TO A LOVING HOME WITH ROOM FOR HER TO RUN. CALL 630-5170

FOR SALE:

1993 GMC 1 ton, 4 wheel drive truck, w/many new repairs, new 350 motor w/approximately 10000 miles, new exhaust system, new 10 ply Dunlap all terrain tires, standing transmission, 4 wheel drive, rear and goose neck hitch. Good truck w/clean cab. Please call before 7:00 pm (435) 299-2423

FOR SALE:

MATCHING WASHER & DRYER EXCELLENT CONDITION (WASHER IS FRONT LOADING/WHITE IN COLOR. $400

TWIN ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED $175.00

PLEASE CALL: 630-4774

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

12 gauge side by side shot gun w/18” barrel, has a designed stock. If interested or for more information please call 637-9484

FOR SALE:

1977 Nomad camp trailer, needs some work, only asking $700 please call 299-2799

FOR SALE:

Easter bunnies please call 630-5272

FOR SALE:

6 ft chainlink fencing

Grizzly jointer

Old tvs that still work

Call 820-4542 for more information