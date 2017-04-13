Active Re-entry Informative Conference

Active Re-Entry is hosting a conference on Friday, April 21 beginning at 8:45 am till 1:30 pm and the public is invited to attend. Active Re-entry is committed to promoting the rights, dignity, and quality of life for all persons with disabilities. They provide services, various programs and offer resources in seven counties in Eastern Utah.

The one-day conference will start at 8:45 am with registration and a continental breakfast. The cost to attend is $10.00 and should be made payable to Active Re-Entry. The conference is approved for 3.25 total USU-Eastern credits including 1.0 Ethics unit.

The first session of the conference will begin at 9:00 am entitled Medicaid and Long Term Care. Wendy Meyer, Medicaid Eligibility Specialist will talk about the myths and answer questions surrounding Medicaid Eligibility for Long Term Care.

Downsizing the Family Home class will be the second session that will begin at 9:30 am and will feature Christi Judd, Owner of Delight Organizing and member of the Utah Professional Organizing Group. She will give you insight and heartwarming guidance so attendees will know with certainty what to keep, toss or sell with household items. First 35 individuals that register for the conference will receive a free copy of her book.

A quick break will be held at 10:15 am before returning to the third course entitled Being Mortal, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name. Alison Marrelli, LCSW at Rocky Mountain Care will lead a discussion of life over quantity and empowering clients and their families to make the best choice for themselves.

The final course will be Life after Loss with Dr. Curtis Watson, LCSW, Executive Director who will talk about understanding and coping through the grieving process of a loved one.

Attendees will than close out the morning with a lunch at 12:30 pm provided by Rocky Mountain Home Care.

If you would like to register for the conference you may do so by stopping at Active Re-Entry located at 10 South Fairgrounds Road or call (435) 637-4950.