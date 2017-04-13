American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 make their selection for Girls State

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 is proud to announce this year’s Selection for Girls State. Jaiden Jorgenson, Granddaughter of Lester and Colleen Jorgenson of Ferron, Dawsen Byars, daughter of James and Patrica Byars of Emery, Samantha Morgan, Daughter of Chris and Kristy Morgan of Ferron and Elexis Dalton, Daughter of Gratt and Corrine Dalton of Emery.

The four will travel to Weber University for a week as well as 300 hundred other girls from around the State. At this event, the participants will learn how the Government works, how laws are made, be a part of mock cities and run for government offices, as well as learn about our Military and The U.S. Constitution.

“We had a lot of amazing girls try out this year and we wish we could send them all but unfortunately we are only allotted four girls,” stated Girls State Chairman Gina Swasey. “This is a great opportunity for these girls to not only meet new friends but earn three college political science credits and they also have the chance to earn many scholarships.

We wish them the best and would like to thank Ferron City, Emery City and Desert View Credit Union for their generous support of this very important program.”