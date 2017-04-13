Carbon and Emery dominate Carbon Track and Field Invitational

The Carbon Dinos played host to their final home track and field meet of the season as they welcomed nine other schools to the Carbon Invitational Tuesday afternoon.

Using eight first place finishes the Carbon Lady Dinos took home first place for the fourth consecutive meet as they accumulated 202.5 points. The Emery Lady Spartans finished in second with 118 points, while American Leadership Academy, San Juan and Wayne rounded out the top five.

The Emery boys delivered a similar performance by using seven top finishes for a first place nod. Carbon finished in second, followed by San Juan, Monticello and Union.

Carbon started off the meet on a positive as the girl’s sprint medley relay team consisting of Lindsey Blanc, Madelyn Christensen, Sadie Crompton and Sarah Ohlwiler took first with a time of 4:26.86. The relay team was the first of four to grab a win for Carbon as a whole.

Emily Broadbear narrowly claimed first place in the 1600 meters, topping American Leadership’s Clara Morley by less than a second. Broadbear also teamed up with Megan Swasey, Markara Morgan, Diana Morley, Allison Olson and Grace Broadbear for a win in the 4X100.

Sadie Crompton defeated teammate Regan Hanson in the 800 meters to give Carbon a one-two finish. Recording a time of 2:34.93, Crompton edged Hanson’s time of 2:35.08.

Blanc helped record another top individual finish for the Lady Dinos, ending first in the 200 meters with a time of 27.51. Mikelle Monson finished first in the high jump, while Sarah Ohlwiler topped the field in the long jump.

Addie Taylor, Harley Migliori, Christensen, Blanc and Monson teamed for a win in the 4X100. Finishing in 54.10 seconds, the Lady Dinos comfortably claimed their third win in team relays.

While the Carbon boy’s team used a variety of top five finishes to score the majority of their points, the 4X400 team clinched the lone first place finish. Cache Barrett, Carter Fausett, Kyle Quinton, and Derek Hillam finished in 3:36.53 to top second place Monticello.

Emery’s Braiden Ivie had a sensational afternoon for the Spartans, taking home first place in the 100 and 200 meters. Ivie also teamed with Brady Boren, Logan Cox, Ty Funk, Griffin Livingston and Dalton Hinkins for a win in the sprint medley.

Fellow Spartan Chase Christiansen won both the 1600 and 3200 meters to help rack up points for the boy’s first place finish. Erin Hurst won the girl’s 3200 meters, giving the Lady Spartans their lone first place nod.

Ty Mecham added points by taking home first in the shot put, while Chase Jewkes logged another field win in the javelin.

Both Carbon and Emery will now pause in the action for spring break. The Dinos will next participate in a meet on April 22 when they travel to Millard for the Old Capitol One Invite. The Spartans will next travel to Juab on April 21.