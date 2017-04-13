Carbon blanks Richfield for big Region 12 win

The Carbon Dinos delivered a perfect combination of offense and defense with a dominating 10-0 win over the Richfield Wildcats in six innings at home Wednesday afternoon.

A double-header split between the two teams on Tuesday added to the importance of Wednesday’s contest. The win gives Carbon the upper hand in the season series, marking the second straight week the team has finished 2-1 following a similar outcome with Juab.

Gavin Robinett recorded five strikeouts and allowed six hits in five innings of work to record the win on the hill. Chase Morgan worked the sixth and final inning, striking out one as the Dinos improved to 4-2 in Region 12 play.

After a scoreless first inning the Carbon offense gave Robinett plenty of run support with back-to-back four run frames. The Dinos added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game VIA the 10-run rule.

As a team Carbon notched just four hits, but took advantage of 10 Richfield walks. Jayden Flemmett and Josh Barlow both finished with one hit and one RBI, while Cody Lowe registered a triple, and Kameron Gunter a single.

With only six Region 12 games remaining on the schedule the Dinos have a firm grasp on one of the top two spots in the division. Canyon View currently holds the best winning percentage at 3-1, as the enter a Friday contest against North Sanpete.

Carbon will take the next five days off for spring break, but will return to the field for double-header action on Tuesday at home against North Sanpete. The first game of the set is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m..