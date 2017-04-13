Emery baseball bounces back to earn series split with San Juan

It took extra innings, but the Emery Spartans earned a season series split with the San Juan Broncos by picking up a 2-1 win Wednesday afternoon in Castle Dale.

Just one day removed from a 9-2 loss in Blanding, the Spartans scored a game tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning to eventually force the extra frame. After shutting down the Broncos in the top of the eighth, Emery scored one run to end the game.

Zac Jorgensen led the way for the Spartans striking out eight and surrendering just one run in a complete game performance. Helping his own cause offensively, Jorgensen scored one run and recorded one of the team’s five hits.

Colton Willson and Keaton McDermott recorded the two runs batted in for the Spartans. The win comes despite only registering five hits, compared to eight for San Juan.

While the win moves Emery to 4-2 in league play, the loss dips the Broncos to 3-3. Shaw Nielson gave up one earned run in five solid innings of pitching. Connor Palmer was tagged with the loss, giving up one run in just over an inning.

The Spartans will now take a full week off before returning to the field on April 19 against the North Sevier Wolves at home. With only four games remaining in 2A East play, Emery trails Grand by one game in the loss column for second place.