Spring HOPE Squad Suicide Awareness in Emery County

The HOPE Squad would like to give back to the community in Emery County and host a community dinner on Friday, April 28 at 6:00 pm at Miller’s Landing located at 123 North Main Street in Huntington.

The HOPE squad was established back in 2013 because of the rise in suicides in both Carbon and Emery Counties. The HOPE Squad Community Dinner is an event to bring the entire community together, bring awareness about suicide prevention and gain knowledge on the prevention of suicide. Suicide of a loved one can be a very sad and a complex matter for anyone to understand. It’s through the activities put on by the HOPE Squad that they thrive to awareness that everyone is worth saving a life.

Scheduled speaker for the evening is House Representative Steve Eliason who represents Sandy, Cottonwood Heights, White City and Midvale. He works closely with the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition

Individuals who would like more information about the HOPE Squad or would like to be a part of the organization, may call Debbie Marvidakis at the Health Department at (435) 637-3671.