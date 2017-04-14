Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training Sessions for residents

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Community Emergency Response Team better known as CERT would like to invite community members to attend Basic Training Sessions for free so that in the event of a disaster, city and county resources are going to be overwhelmed and will need to rely on volunteers to come in and assist.

There will be five basic training sessions that will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm held at the Carbon County Event Center located at 310 South Fairgrounds Road. Each course will accompany a free lunch for attendees. CERT classes teach attendees how to take care of themselves and to help their neighbors following an unexpected disaster.

Attendees must be 18 year or older and no criminal background because we do criminal background checks. But it’s just the basic safety – fire safety, first-aid safety, curbing, what to do if there is a disaster. If you don’t want to do it for the community, do it for yourself.

Class one of the five courses will be held on Wednesday, April 19 and will focus on Disaster Preparedness and Fire Safety.

The remainder of the schedule will be as follows:

Class two of five Wednesday, May 3 Disaster Medical Operation 1 & 2

Class three of five Thursday, May 11 Light Sear & Rescue / Disaster Psychology

Class four of five Thursday, May 18 CERT Organization / Terrorism and CERT

Class five of five Wednesday, May 24 Mock Disaster

If citizens are unable to attend the CERT classes but would like information on what they can do to get their family prepared can find helpful hints on the CERT Carbon County Facebook page, or visit the Be Ready Utah and FEMA.gov websites. Residents should have a few emergency kits on hand and designed to accommodate their family’s needs.

Get involved and volunteer, your involvement can help rebuild your community.

For more information on becoming a member of the CERT Team contact Amy Jones at (435) 650-8818