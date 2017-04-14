Friday, April 14 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

6 32×11.50 R15 mud tires along with 2 32×11.50 R15 highways tires as spares. All the tires are in good shape with good tread. There is 4 black Dayton steel rims and one none matching as a spare. Asking $300.00 firm and will not consider selling items separately. For more info or pics call or txt 435-630-9475.

FOR SALE:

Whirlpool electric dryer, White, 2 years old, $75.00, 630-3991

FOR SALE:

4 – tires size 215/50/17 w/universal wheels. Tires have about 500 miles on them and wheels will fit a Ford or Chrysler and possible other makes asking $500 OBO

2005 Chrysler Sebring convertible in good condition asking $2700 OBO

Please call 650-8282 for more information & details

FOR SALE:

4 – All Terrain truck tires, 265/70/R17. Almost new with 2,500 miles on them- $850.

2 – Firestone tires, P255/60/R19. Very little tread worn- $150.

Brand new, in the box, chrome running boards for Chevy Silverado/GMC 1500/2500 HD/3500 Ext Cab & Crew Cab. Will fit years 2007-2016 – $200.

2 – large bookcases, dark wood laminate finish. 80X30X16 $25 for both.

Please call 299-0439 or 820-6154

FOR RENT:

4 bedroom 1 bath upstairs duplex unit for rent in Price, UT. The unit is very large and very clean. There is a small yard in the back that is partially fenced. No pets. No smoking. Plenty of parking and great neighbors. Credit and background check required ($30 fee). One year lease. Available May 1st. Call or text 435 630 0681

FOR SALE:

2001 keystone Laredo 5th wheel trailer 27 RL 29 foot, good tires, has good spare tire, has AC, storage compartments under the trailer, large slide out, Queen size bed with storage under the bed, good size fridge and freezer, lots of cabinets, sleeps 6 people. Everything works, no leaks. Please call 299-1191

LOOKING FOR:

a small lap dog for my sister. She lives by herself in an apartment, and sometimes gets lonely. A while back her Pomeranian passed away, so she says she is ready to get another pet. She loves dogs and treats them as if they were her own child. Please call Dianne 749-1287

FOR SALE:

Wood crib, in good condition, does not include a mattress asking $35

2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier, all-wheel drive, seats 7, power everything, leather seats.

Please text 650-2765 for more info.

FOR SALE:

1983 Honda Big Red ATC200, Good condition, $800. Call 609-6704

LOOKING FOR:

A Equalizer Hitch. Please text 650-1356

FOR SALE:

Gave up the motorcycles, so now these must go too.

Men’s motorcycle black leather jacket; removable liner; size 48, excellent condition;

Ladies’ motorcycle black leather jacket; removable liner; size XL; excellent condition;

Black leather motorcycle chaps, size Small; excellent condition

Ladies’ black motorcycle boots; size 7 1/2 medium; excellent condition

2 – used New Englander wood pellet stoves. One smaller with single bag capacity. Other one larger with 5 bag capacity. Manuals included.

FREE:

Orange day lilies need thinning-you dig what you need and take FREE.

More information please call 650-4063

FOR SALE:

Mid 1970’s Hydroswift boat with Mercury 1000 (100HP) Motor. Single hull, new battery, new tires on trailer, will need upholstery but can be used as is for fishing and skiing etc. Located in Blanding. Contact 459-0070

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

Green Bay Packer memorabilia

Western sculptures

Please call 472-5188

FOR SALE:

If any of you want to be lazy this Easter weekend my boys have firewood for sale. Pick up on your way to the desert. I know they have a variety of sized bundles or if you want to cut it yourself they can help you fill your truck! Their project their prices. We are out on hwy 155 mile marker 9 1/2 at the bus turn around, look for signs. Just honk when you get there and they will come running! Thanks 435-749-1606

LOOKING FOR:

Covered storage to store a 32’ trailer that is 9 ft weide, 11-12 ft high. Willing to rent the space please call 630-5550

FOR SALE:

Bales of hay please call 650-1832

FOR SALE:

1995 S10 2 wheel drive, automatic asking $1300

4 wheeler tilt trailer, w/spare, LED lights, tie downs, no ramps but does tip to load

Please call 650-5555 for more information and details