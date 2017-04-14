Spencer’s Wishes Swing True For Life Baseball Clinic registration now open

The Spencer’s Wishes Swing True For Life Baseball Clinic, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s “Play Ball” campaign, is making a return to Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 10.

The clinic is free for boys and girls between the ages of eight and 12, giving them the opportunity to receive instruction from former major league baseball players on the same field used by the Salt Lake Bees. The time of the session has yet to be revealed, but is expected to take place early afternoon.

“The kids really just eat it up and they love to get to know the players,” said Phil Roundy, Vice President of Spencer’s Wishes. “If you are an adult and you have children who enjoy baseball or softball, this is the place to bring them.”

With Major League Baseball taking over the logistics the event, it is expected that several of the instructors will be hall of fame players. Due to the overwhelming interest in the event, registration is currently open, and limited to the first 120 participants to register.

While the event itself is free, transportation to and from the clinic is the responsibility of the parents/guardian of the children. A waiver must also be signed by the parent or guardian for each child to participate.

The MLB “Play Ball” initiative highlights the many ways baseball can be played, including outside of traditionally organized baseball leagues and tournaments, ranging from playing catch, stick-ball and wiffle ball to participating in skills competitions like “Pitch, Hit & Run.” PlayBall.org serves as its online home, featuring coaching tips, parent resources and health and safety info. It’s also a resource to find out how to gets kids involved in Play Ball activities and get links to youth-related news and events, plus search able maps for local community leagues

For more information on the event or to print the official registration form visit www.spencerswishes.org, or contact Roundy at (435) 630-0205.