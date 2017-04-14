USU-Eastern Volleyball Adds Player to 2017 Recruiting Class

PRICE, Utah – Utah State Eastern volleyball coach Danielle Jensen announces the signing of Kynsee Mussmann to her 2017 recruiting class.

Mussmann will join eight other newcomers this Fall in Jensen’s second season at the helm. The Murtaugh, Idaho native prepped at Valley High School where she was a three-sport athlete.

“Kynsee is an outstanding athlete and has been very successful in three high school sports,” Jensen said.

She was named twice to the All-State volleyball team in Idaho. She was also named back-to-back Conference Player of the Year in girl’s basketball.

Mussmann was also a three-time National High School Rodeo qualifier while at Valley.

Coach Jensen is excited to add another outside hitter with the athletic ability like Mussmann.

“Kynsee has a heavy arm swing and a strong defensive platform. Her ability to put the ball away without intimidation will bring a lot of success to her and her teammates,” Jensen said.

She chose to attend Utah State Eastern because of the coaches, future teammates and the city of Price.

“I am excited to continue my volleyball career at Utah State University Eastern and felt instantly at home in the small town atmosphere and with Coach Jensen and the team,” Mussmann said.

Last year the Eagles finished the season with a 10-17 overall record and lost in the opening round of the Region XVIII tournament.

Picture courtesy of Utah State University Eastern.