Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox joined Delynn Fielding live in the KOAL Newsroom on Castle Country Focus to discuss rural Utah and job development in two separate interviews.

During the interview, Cox talked about his love for rural Utah, the amount of spent in the area, rural economic development, and more. As Lieutenant Governor, he serves as the chief election officer, liaison between the governor and the state legislature, and serves on 20 committees and commissions, chairing 12 of them.