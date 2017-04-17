Lady Spartans golf looks to keep unbeaten streak alive as season shifts to Mountain View

The Emery Lady Spartan’s golf team will put their unbeaten region streak on the line as they travel to the Mountain View Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19.

With five meets already complete in the 2017 season, the Lady Spartans remain unbeaten and in complete control of Region 15. Wednesday’s meet will officially begin the final half of the season, with the state championship one month away.

Most recently the Lady Spartans earned a win on their home course, defeating a potent Grand squad by 15 points. Sydnee Guymon led the way for Emery, scoring 37 points as the team finished with 137 in the Modified Stableford system. Manti, San Juan and Gunnison rounded out the field of five.

Tajiah Price and Erin Oliverson complimented Guymon perfectly by scoring 35 points a piece. Lainee Jensen logged the teams fourth and final score by notching 30 points. Sarah Swasy and Sydney Timothy finished with 28 and 27 respectively.

Wednesday’s meet will be the first opportunity for the Lady Spartans to play at the site of this year’s state championship meet in Mountain View. Following this week’s meet, the region competition will shift to Palisades on April 26.