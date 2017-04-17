USU-Eastern suffers sweep in competitive four game set with Salt Lake CC

Despite a competitive four game set, the USU-Eastern Eagles suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of the Salt Lake Community College Bruins Friday and Saturday on the road.

Nine runs separated the two schools after the four game set, including two games decided by two runs and another by one. The weekend wraps up the season series, giving Salt Lake seven wins in eight tries, with six of the wins coming by victory of two or less runs.

The Eagles struggled to find offensive production in the first of the four game set, accumulating just two hits in a 3-1 loss on Friday.

Left fielder Zac Lundell helped put USU-Eastern on top early, scoring Jesse Rowley with a sacrifice RBI in the top of the first inning. Surrendering the one-run advantage in the third frame, the Eagles would record just one more the rest of the game in the two-run setback.

Colton Hill was charged with the loss on the hill, giving up two earned runs and nine hits in five innings of work. Trevor Maughan pitched the final frame in relief, giving up one hit and no runs.

USU-Eastern’s offense awoke for the second game of Friday’s double-header, but the team suffered a the same result in a 12-8 setback. Once again the Eagles held a comfortable lead, but fell off pace with a sluggish third inning.

Lando Salvo was hit with the loss as USU-Eastern used eight different pitchers in the four-run setback. Holding a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the third, the Eagles allowed seven runs as Salt Lake took complete control.

Freshman Cole Fossat helped bolster the USU-Eastern offense finishing 3-5 at the plate with three RBI in the loss. Rowley also contributed with three RBI as the Eagles combined for 10 hits.

The inconsistent offensive production trickled into the first game of Saturday’s double-header as the Eagles once again suffered a close defeat, this time falling 2-0.

Chase Stratton gave a solid performance on the hill, surrendering just three hits and two earned runs in a complete game effort. The two runs given up were spread throughout the game, coming in the third and sixth inning.

Lundell and Rowley combined for four of the team’s five hits in the the third loss of the weekend. Austin Pitcher recorded the other hit as the Eagles were shutout for just the third time this conference season.

The fourth and final game of the series involved multiple lead changes, but a late run for Salt Lake proved to be the difference as the Bruins completed the series sweep with a 6-5 win in extra innings.

Holding a 2-0 entering the third inning, USU-Eastern gave up three runs in three frames to fall behind 3-2. The two teams flipped flopped back and forth before the Bruins scored the game winning run in the bottom of 10th.

Now 5-19 in conference play, the Eagles will look to change their fortunes as they return home for a set of double-headers for the first time since March 11. The weekend set will begin Friday against Southern Nevada at 12:00 p.m..

