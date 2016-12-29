Carbon boys basketball struggles offensively in loss to Cedar

A slow start plagued the Carbon Dinos as they suffered a 50-33 loss to Cedar High School Wednesday night in the first of three games in as many days at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City.

Kyle Quinton posted a game-high 17 points to lead Carbon as they dropped to 5-6 overall on the season. Jamin Jensen contributed eight points, and Ty Moynier finished with five. As a team Carbon ended with only two makes from beyond the three-point line.

Trailing 15-7 at the end of the opening quarter, the Dinos were unable to get their offense moving in the right direction. Held under double-digits in both the third and fourth quarters, Carbon connected on just 12 of 46 attempts from the field in the game.

Parker Haynie notched a double-double for Cedar in the win, notching 14 points and 11 rebounds. Keenan Nielson stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Wednesday’s loss marks the second in three games for the Dinos. The team will have an opportunity to climb above the .500 barrier Thursday and Friday with consecutive games against Snow Canyon and Providence Hall. Both games will be apart of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City.