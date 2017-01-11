Lady Dinos cruise past North Sanpete in Region 12 opener

The Carbon Lady Dinos earned their third consecutive victory with a lopsided 60-21 win over the North Sanpete Hawks in the Region 12 opener Tuesday evening at home.

Lindsey Blanc, Cyene Bigelow and Chandelle Nichols all scored 11 points to lead the Lady Dinos in the first region game of the year. McKenna Sorenson and Kelsey Sorenson both added to the balanced performance with 10 points each.

Showcasing their tremendous defensive ability, the Lady Dinos held North Sanpete to just one point in the first quarter, and only four in the second. Holding a 28-5 lead entering the break, Carbon cruised through the final two quarters as they moved to 11-2 on the season.

Abby Smith posted a team best five points for North Sanpete, who lost for the seventh consecutive game. Aubree Ison and Lexie Olson both contributed four in the loss.

With Tuesday’s win now in the books, the Lady Dinos will prepare for two consecutive road games as they continue league action. Up next will be a trip to Cedar City for a meeting with the Canyon View Falcons.

Next Tuesday Carbon will travel to Richfield for highly anticipated meeting the Wildcats. Still yet to play their first region game, Richfield also holds a 11-2 record during the non-league slate.