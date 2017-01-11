Lady Spartans crush Gunnison, roll to 2-0 in Region 15 play

The Emery Lady Spartans extended their winning streak to nine and improved to 2-0 in Region 15 play with a 72-23 victory over the Gunnison Bulldogs Tuesday evening at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Sophomore Megan Jensen posted a game best 17 points to lead Emery as they shot a blistering 57-percent from the field as a team. Lainee Jensen contributed 12 points, including two makes from the three-point line. Kacelyn Toomer also reached double-figures finishing with 10 points in the win.

The Lady Spartans wasted little time jumping out to a monumental lead as they outscored the Bulldogs 30-6 in the opening quarter. Defensively Emery was flawless in the second quarter, blanking Gunnison to capture a 39-6 lead at the break.

Emery again picked up the pace offensively in the third quarter by adding 25 points to their total. The fourth quarter was a formality as the Lady Spartans improved to 11-1 on the season.

Katelyn Anderson posted a team best five points for the Bulldogs, who lost for the eight time in the last ten games. Kaitlyn Wegener and Kezzley Winn both score four, and Sheridan Sorensen chipped in with three.

During the first two games of Region 15 play the Lady Spartans have little trouble scoring victories. Emery has outscored their opponents 134-39 in two league games so far this season. Throughout the season the team has outscored their opponents by 320 points.

The difficulty of the region is expected to increase drastically for Emery when they return to the court at home on Thursday to meet North Sevier. Standing with Emery as the last two unbeaten teams in the division, North Sevier has outscored their opponents 127-60 in their two wins.