Assistance is needed from citizens to keep the fire hydrant closest to their residence or business clear of snow

Residents in the Carbon County have been very conscious of keeping walk ways, sidewalks clear on their property and in some instances moving vehicles off the street so that city and county officials can clear roads. Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood wanted to thank citizens for helping and doing their part with the snow removal during the winter storms that have hit our area.

The snow that has fallen has brought to light another matter that needs assistance from the public. “If you have a fire hydrant that’s in front of your property it would be greatly appreciated. It could save those valuable minutes that are necessary to prevent the loss of life or severe structure damage. So, it would be a good thing, if you know there’s a fire hydrant on your street and you have a minute, can shovel it out, it would be a good thing,” stated Wood. A hydrant needs about a foot of space below its valve and another three feet of clearance all around it. This will allow firefighters to attach hoses to the valve and rotate the hydrant wrench in case of a fire. Many of the hydrants are not just covered from snow fall but covered my plowing efforts.

If you have neighbors that are elderly, disabled or have other special conditions that makes snow removal hazardous, please be a good neighbor and help clean the snow and ice for them. “If you see that in your neighborhood and you see that sidewalk that’s un-shoveled and you know that you have an elderly neighbor, it could save them from a serious injury if they slip and fall and it’s just the right thing to do,” said Wood.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and Price City Fire Department appreciates the public’s assistance in all aspects of snow removal.