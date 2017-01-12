Emery blasts Gunnison for second Region 15 win

Rebounding from the first loss of the season, the Emery Spartans dismantled the Gunnison Bulldogs 53-26 Wednesday night on the road.

Improving to 12-1 on the season, the Spartans moved to 2-0 in Region 15 play with the easy victory. The loss marks the fourth straight for the Bulldogs, while dipping their league record to 0-3 including losses to Grand and San Juan.

Zac Jorgensen continued his stellar shooting as he posted a team-high 16 points. The balanced scoring effort from the Spartans was pushed along by Koby Butler and Kyson Stillson, who both ended with 10.

Locked in a two-possession battle at the end of the first quarter, the Spartans created space as they outscore Gunnison 13-4 in the second. Emery’s double-digit lead grew to 24 as they outscored the Bulldogs 18-7 in the third.

Cole Stewart was the only Gunnison player to reach double-figures as he poured in a team high 13 points. Standout junior Drew Hill was held well below his season average, finishing with just four points.

Three games into the Region 15 schedule the division is already starting to show signs of a split. Emery, Grand and San Juan remain unbeaten, all at 2-0, while Gunnison, Manti and North Sevier are still winless in the battle for fourth place.

The Spartans will look to keep their unbeaten region record intact when they return to the court on Friday. Traveling to Salina Emery will meet North Sevier for the first time this season. Next week Emery will host two monumental home games against San Juan and Grand.