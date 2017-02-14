Tuesday, February 14 2017

February 14, 2017 Barter Bar - Live M-F 9:30am - Call 637-5625 - Email barterbar@koal.net

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:
Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top
FOR SALE:
Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,
Eureka vacuum
Round table w/leaf
Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:
EZ Heat wood burning stove, excellent condition, puts out a lot of heat, stove pipe included $600.00 Obo. Please call 801-669-3601

FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition!  Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit,  break away levers,  steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire.  $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen.  Missing for over a week.  Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix.  Black with some white on nose, chest and feet.  Timid and would not be wearing a collar.  Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:
A box of .22 long range rifle ammo asking $35. Please call 650-9977

FREE:
½ cocker spaniel and ½ basset hound
Dotson dapple
I’m unable to keep my dogs if interested in giving them a new home please call 299-0688