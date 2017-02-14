Tuesday, February 14 2017

MAIL BAG:

LOOKING FOR:

Someone came into my garage and stole by picnic basket with cloth cover on top

FOR SALE:

Kirby vacuum w/attachments, shampooer,

Eureka vacuum

Round table w/leaf

Please call 637-3357

FOR SALE:

EZ Heat wood burning stove, excellent condition, puts out a lot of heat, stove pipe included $600.00 Obo. Please call 801-669-3601

FOR SALE:

1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000

2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000

Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:

2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:

Lost dog in Spring Glen. Missing for over a week. Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix. Black with some white on nose, chest and feet. Timid and would not be wearing a collar. Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:

Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.

Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.

Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO

Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

FOR SALE:

A box of .22 long range rifle ammo asking $35. Please call 650-9977

FREE:

½ cocker spaniel and ½ basset hound

Dotson dapple

I’m unable to keep my dogs if interested in giving them a new home please call 299-0688