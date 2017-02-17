Soroptimist International of Price features an evening to Paint & Sip

The Price Soroptimists will be hosting an evening called Paint and Sip on Saturday, February 25 at the Carbon Country Club. Guest must be 21 years of age or older to attend. The cost to attend is $40.00 for an individual and $75.00 for a couple. This includes art instruction, supplies, two drink tickets good for wine, beer or soft drinks.

Terry Willis, an event organizer, as well as the paint instructor spoke about the evening’s project, “We’re going to paint a winter scene, but it’s kind of in the Valentines scene. So, it will be a snowy background, with some bare trees and a black bench right in the middle and a single heart balloon in red.” The concept simple but every participant will have their own version of how to put the colors together on canvas.

All the proceeds made from the event go right back into our community. Willis explains further “Our proceeds go to help our projects within the Carbon County area. We do many things, one of our signature projects is called a Live Your Dreams and it’s a scholarship grant program. This year we will be giving a scholarship grant to three different women in our area.” Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Seating for the event is limited and tickets are going fast. Individuals interested in attending the event can call Rebecca Mason at 650-4028, Linda Ballard 650-1593 or Willis at 650-1209.