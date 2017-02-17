Utah Wildlife Board is Looking for Two People – March 15 is the last day to apply

If you want to join the group that makes many of the final decisions about hunting, fishing and wildlife management in Utah, you need to get your application in soon.

March 15 is the final day to submit your application to serve as a member of the Utah Wildlife Board.

To apply, or for more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/board-rac.html.

*Two openings*

In August, John Bair and Mike King—two members of the Utah Wildlife Board—will leave the board after six years of service.

Gov. Gary Herbert appoints members to the board. The governor is looking for the following:

– At least one person from southeastern Utah to take King’s place.

– Bair’s vacancy can be filled by anyone who lives outside of southern Utah.

Not more than two people can serve from a single Division of Wildlife Resources region, and the Southern Region already has two representatives on the board.

Staci Coons, board coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says the Utah Wildlife Board consists of seven citizens from different parts of the state. To help manage wildlife in the state, the DWR has divided Utah into five regions. State law requires that every region have at least one representative on the board.

“We need at least one person from southeastern Utah,” Coons says. “The other spot can be filled by anyone outside of the Southern Region.”

To serve on the board, Coons says you need to have a strong interest in wildlife and wildlife management in Utah. You also need to be committed to serving and representing the people of the state.

*Applications*

Applications must be received by March 15 to be considered for a position. To apply or for more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/board-rac.html

The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee—an 11-member committee appointed by Gov. Herbert—will review the applications and select candidates to interview. Then, the committee will forward its recommendations to the governor. Gov. Herbert will make the final decision about who fills the vacancies.

The members the governor appoints will serve for one six-year term.

Coons says board members attend six to seven wildlife board meetings in Salt Lake City each year. “They’re also encouraged to attend monthly Wildlife Regional Advisory Council meetings in their regions,” she says. “Some overnight travel is also required.”

*Nominating committee*

If you’re interested in serving on the committee that nominates the board members, visit www.boards.utah.gov/Board/Details/273.

The committee has two openings, one for a locally elected official and one for a specialist in range management.