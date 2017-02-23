Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood comes into the Castle Country Radio Stations each week to give his weekly update. He usually points out some safety tips for citizens and of course talks about any news that is happening at the Sheriff’s Office.

The county has seen some crazy weather over the last few weeks, rain, snow, sometimes both; the rain has weighed down the snow in the canyons, which has caused avalanches and/or mud slides. “There were boulders all the way from the top of Price Canyon clear to the Port of Entry that have fallen, some near the road, some in the road. You know if you are coming down the canyon at night, especially, coming down cause that’s the lane they will land in mostly, but just be cautious about that. It’s very, very hazardous to hit one of those boulders, some of them were huge, big as my car,” stated Wood. The canyon is tricky enough without having mother nature put obstacles in the road, so drivers should be very aware of their surroundings when driving through the canyon.

A few weeks ago, it was mentioned that the Sheriff’s Office had vacancies due to the retirement of a deputy and another deputy transferring to Adult Probation and Parole., “We have three new hires that we would like to congratulate, Caleb Greenwood, Matt Montoya and Richard Vail have all three been hired to work in our jail. Just want to congratulate them and they are a product of our local Police Academy, we’re so pleased to have that in our community,” said Wood. The local Police Academy is offered as a satellite course and has been beneficial in the law enforcement hiring process.

The statewide closure for antler hunting has put a damper for individuals who enjoy looking for sheds. Wood explains why it’s important to leave them alone at this time, “The spirit of the shed antler hunting closure is to protect the animals. So, if you are out hiking around, cheating on the antler hunting, you are killing the deer,” stated Wood. “So we need to keep that in mind, it’s not a matter of making money off of horns it’s a matter of protecting our wildlife resource.”

To learn more on the closure or other items regarding the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department visit their Facebook page.