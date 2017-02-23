Elwood Staffing in association with Michael Cole & Flagger Training LLC offer Flagger Certification Class

Elwood Staffing in association with Michael Cole & Flagger Training LLC is hosting a Flagger Certification Class on Friday, March 13 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Price City Building located at 185 East Main Street in the upstairs conference room. The class is authorized by Utah Department of Transportation.

Due to limited seating, early registration is required and must be done by 5:00 pm Thursday, March 2 by calling Elwood Staffing.

Students must be 18 years of age or older to attend. The cost of the course will be $40.00 cash only. The fee covers the information booklet and certification card, some students may qualify for $20.00 off but must talk to Elwood Staffing for more information. Students are asked to please arrive 10 minutes before class is set to begin with their identification and a pen for class.

The training will cover the Federal laws pertaining to flagging as well as more restrictive requirements for the state of Utah. Safety issues which apply to flagging are covered extensively.

Upon successfully completing the UDOT approved flagger certification class students will be a certified Flagger in the states of Utah and Idaho for three years.

To register please call Elwood Staffing at (435)637-7210.