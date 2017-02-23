Spartans falter late in loss to North Summit

Despite holding a four point lead with 50.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter the Emery Spartans were unable to hold off a late North Summit run, leading to a 56-51 loss in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

Battling back from a seven point deficit the Spartans managed to capture a 51-47 lead in the final minute of regulation. Two turnovers, and multiple missed opportunities on the glass led to a North Summit come-from-behind win.

Senior Koby Butler poured in a game-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Moments before picking up his fifth foul, Butler completed a three-point play to give Emery a four point advantage. Fellow senior Bowdie Jacobson also finished in double-figures with 11 points to go along with four rebounds.

Shooting just 25-percent from the field in the first half, the Spartans connected on 59-percent of their attempts in the final two quarters. Foul trouble plagued both teams in the fourth quarter, but seemed to sting Emery more as sophomore Kyson Stilson picked up his fifth foul just moments after Butler.

Calvin Hunsaker totaled 18 points, and handed out four assists to help the Braves earn the hard fought win. Tyler Coleman provided a second option for North Summit, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Thursday’s loss ends all hope of a championship finish for the Spartans. The team will have an opportunity to close out the season on a positive note with a consolation game against South Summit Friday at 2:30 p.m.. A win for Emery would extend the season to the final day on Saturday for a chance to win the fifth place contest.