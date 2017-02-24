Castleview Hospital would like to invite everyone to one of the two Colon Cancer Awareness Nights being held in Carbon and Emery County from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Two trusted general surgeons, Kyle Jeffery, M.D. and Jon Pressett, M.D. will speak to guests about the importance of a colonoscopy.

The Carbon event will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at the Castleview Hospital classroom on 300 North Hospital Drive; Emery County will have their event on Thursday, March 23 at the old Orangeville Fire station located at 80 North Main Street.

Both events are free to the public, dinner will be served and door prizes will be given throughout the evening.

If guests know someone in their lives that have been putting off scheduling a colonoscopy, encourage them to attend this very informative event – it just may save a life.