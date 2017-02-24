Lady Dinos fall short against Juan Diego in semifinals thriller

Despite holding a slim lead late in the fourth quarter the Carbon Lady Dinos were unable to hold off Juan Diego in a 53-50 loss Friday evening at Utah State University in Logan.

Up four entering the fourth quarter the Lady Dinos enjoyed their largest lead of the final stanza as they captured a five-point advantage with six minutes remaining. The fourth quarter featured seven lead changes, but Juan Diego captured the advantage for good as freshman Laulea Tavake gave the Soarin’ Eagles a 51-50 lead with 37 seconds remaining.

Carbon senior Lindsey Blanc delivered a stellar performance, scoring 23 points, handing out six assists and recording three steals in the loss. Kelsey Sorenson chipped in with 10 points, and McKenna Sorenson scored eight as the Lady Dinos slipped in the semifinals for the third straight year.

Tavake scored all of her eight points in the second half to help Juan Diego close the game on a 19-13 run. Brynn Drummond posted a team best 12 points, and Becca Curran ended with nine.

Friday’s loss comes just one day after the Lady Dinos dominated the Desert Hills Thunder in an impressive quarterfinals showing. Carbon will have an opportunity to close out the season with a win in the consolation bracket against Morgan at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.