Emery struggles offensively in first loss of new season

Unable to overcome a sluggish offensive performance, the Emery Spartans suffered their first loss of the young baseball season with an 8-2 setback to the Union Cougars on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Tel Gardner took the loss on the mound, giving up six hits and two runs, neither of which were earned. Race Nielsen finished the final inning of play, allowing four hits and five earned runs.

Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cougars scored the go-ahead run to capture their second lead of the game. Union later put the game out of reach with a six run inning in the bottom half of the sixth frame.

Limited to just one hit throughout the game, the Spartans took advantage of two Union errors and four walks to produce runners. Junior Easton Gordon logged the team’s only hit, registering a single before scoring.

Kenneth Chiara earned the win on the hill for Union, allowing one hit and two earned runs, while striking out eight. Carson Kelly recorded the save pitching the final frame in a relief effort.

Now 5-1 on the season, the Spartans will return to the field on Friday at home against Millard. The Eagles will enter the game winless in five attempts this year. Start time for the contest is set for 3:30 p.m..