Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes talks about Landfill fees

Beginning Saturday, April 1 Carbon County Landfill will be charging citizens for the dumping of residential and commercial waste at the landfill located at Airport Road. Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes joined Delynn Fielding on Castle Country Focus to talk about the in’s and outs.

The fees will be as follows:

$5.00 per load for Residential

$20.00 per ton for Commercial

There will also be charging a fee for tire disposal of $1.00 per tire for Residential and $140.00 per ton for Commercial Enterprises.

Waste generated outside of Carbon County shall be charges at double rates set forth above.