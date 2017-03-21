Emery softball plagued by errors in region loss to Grand

A slow start and numerous errors plagued the Emery Lady Spartans in an 11-4 loss to the Grand Red Devils in the 2A East Region opener Monday afternoon in Moab.

Shutout through the first four frames, the Lady Spartans scored four runs in the top of the fifth to draw even with Grand. The Red Devils countered by scoring four of their own in the bottom of the frame, and then added three more in the sixth to grab the win.

Bailey Huggard was pegged with the loss despite throwing six solid innings for the Lady Spartans. Allowing just six earned runs, Huggard surrendered 11 hits and struck out two batters in the loss.

Ambree Bennett, Morgan Donaldson and Huggard each recorded two hits to pace the Emery offense. Huggard also recorded the only two RBI for Emery, and was left on base twice.

Tiana Shumway recorded the win from the pitcher’s mound for Grand. Throwing a complete game, Shumway allowed nine hits and three earned runs. Shumway notched seven strike outs and walked four as the Red Devils halted a two game losing skid.

Emery will have an opportunity to get back on the winning track as they return to the field Wednesday in a non-region contest against Altamont. The non-league tilt is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., and will be the last game of the week.