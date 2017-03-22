Koby Butler and Bowdie Jacobson earn second straight 2A All-State selection

Emery High School seniors Koby Butler and Bowdie Jacobson have been selected to the 2A All-State basketball team for the second consecutive year following a vote from coaches in the classification.

Butler topped his impressive junior campaign by averaging 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and one steal per game during his senior season. Leading the Spartans to their third straight Region 15 title, Butler also scored a career high 33 points against Gunnison in league play, which included 18 in the first quarter.

Jacobson once again was a driving force for the Spartans out of the backcourt, averaging 12 points a contest to go along with six assists and two rebounds. Playing nearly every minute of meaningful basketball throughout the season for the Spartans, Jacobson was a catalyst for Emery on both sides of the ball.

Emery senior Kolton Butler received an honorable mention for his senior campaign. Averaging just under 10 points and eight rebounds per game, Butler played throughout the state tournament with a broken suffered in the second half of the team’s opening round game against Rockwell.

Senior guard Christians Gutierrez from the state champion Layton Christian Eagles was voted 2A’s Most Valuable Player by the Deseret News. Leading his team through the state tournament, Gutierrez averaged a 15 points per game.

Jackson Sponaugle from the 2A runner up Waterford and his teammate Alexander Priskos also received a first team nod. North Summit center Tyler Coleman, and South Sevier’s Caleb Barton were also selected to the 2A All-State team.

Emery finished fifth at the 2A state tournament in February, falling to North Summit in the quarterfinals, before beating South Summit and South Sevier in the consolation bracket for a fifth place finish.