Megan Jensen earns 2A All-State selection, three other Lady Spartans receive individual honors

Emery High School sophomore Megan Jensen has been selected to the 2A All-State girl’s basketball team after leading the Emery Lady Spartans to a state championship appearance.

Jensen impressed during her sophomore campaign by averaging 14 points and six rebounds throughout the season. Leading the Lady Spartans to a Region 15 title, Jensen scored her career best 25 points in the state championship game against North Sevier.

Junior Lainee Jensen and sophomore Kinlee Toomer garnered All-State Second Team selections after a highly productive season. An Honorable Mention in 2016, Jensen elevated her game by scoring nine points per contest as a consistent threat from deep. Kinlee Toomer averaged double-figures, scoring 10 points per outing, while handing out three assists.

Sophomore Kacelyn Toomer logged an All-State Third Team selection as she averaged eight points, four rebounds and two assists per contest. Altogether the Lady Spartans had the most representatives on the three teams, which is voted on by the coaches in the classification.

Emery finished second at the 2A state tournament in February, falling to North Sevier in the state championship. The Lady Spartans were unbeaten during a dominating run through Region 15 play, which included two wins over North Sevier.