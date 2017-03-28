USU-Eastern softball falls to Southern Idaho in four game set

The USU-Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a four game sweep at the hands of the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles Friday and Saturday at the Carbon County Fairgrounds softball complex.

Competing at home for the second of five straight weekends, the Lady Eagles battled hard in the first double-header set Friday, but fell 9-4 and again 8-4. Despite improving their offensive output in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, USU-Eastern came up short in an 11-8 decision. CSI won the fourth game 6-3 to complete the sweep.

The most successful outing of the weekend came in the first game of Saturday’s double-header. Holding a 2-1 lead at the end of the first frame, USU-Eastern captured an 8-3 advantage entering the fifth inning. CSI then ended the contest on a 7-0 run to capture their third win of the weekend.

Offensively the Lady Eagles were led by freshman shortstop Cassidy Howe. Finishing the weekend 6-11 in the box, Howe recorded six hits, four RBI and one home run. Sophomore Cheyenne Pratt knocked two home runs over the four game set, while freshman Siearrah Anderson went yard once.

Now 1-15 in conference play during the inaugural softball season, the Lady Eagles will continue a lengthy homestand on Friday as they welcome in the Snow College Badgers. Snow is currently in fourth place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference with a record of 6-10.

Friday’s double-header is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., with the second game scheduled to begin at 3:00. Saturday’s double-header action is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m..